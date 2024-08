Come join us for our April luncheon. This event will feature a presentation on the Utah Infrastructure Report Card by Craig Friant.







Event Details

Date: April 18

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Room SET501, Science, Engineering, and Technology (SET) building, Utah Tech University





Lunch costs will be as follows:

Students: Free

ASCE Member: $10

Government/Municipal Employees: $10

Others: $15