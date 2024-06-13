Eternally Joyful Guild

Eternally Joyful Guild

EJ Guild Bunco at Brightwater:SPONSORSHIP (Oct 26,2024) (1)

22505 State Route 9 S.E. Woodinville

WA 98072

Table sponsorship
$200
Business sponsor a table- $200 Donation will get your name and logo on a bunco table tent as well as on the back of each bunco sheet Become a level up donar: Platinum- additional $800 donation (spending $1000) Gold- additional $600 donation (spending $800) Silver- additional $400 donation (spending $600) Bronze- addition $200 donation (spending $400) ADD THE ADDITIONAL DONATION TO LEVEL UP YOUR SPONSORSHIP.
