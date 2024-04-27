Harford County NAACP Branch Store

By displaying this decal, you pledge to:



Work to create a fair and equitable Harford County where everyone -- including employees, visitors, customers, vendors and clients -- is afforded equal respect and opportunities regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability.



Develop and enforce policies to ensure that discrimination based on any of the above factors is not tolerated by your company.



Not discriminate against any individuals or deny them goods or services based on any of the characteristics above.



Display the NAACP Harford County Branch window cling in your establishment where possible.