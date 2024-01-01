WaterOak Football Bourbon & Cigar Raffle Ticket Purchase

Prices of raffle tickets are:
· 1 for $5
· 5 for $20
· 10 for $40
· 25 for $100
Prizes include: (You do not have to be Present to Win)
- 4-Pack of Club Tickets to a Single UConn Football Game this 2024 Season – Mutually agreed upon & based on availability (Valued at $344)
- Collinsville Men's Watch from Raymond's Jewelers (Valued at $275)
- 55-Inch Flat Screen Television (Valued at $228)
- 3-month membership pass to Cigar Republic and $25 Gift Card (total package valued at $225)
- $150 Gift Card to Uncommon Grill
- 10x10 Pop-Up Orange Tent from Shelter Logic (Valued at $125)
- 2-Person Session at Smash Room (Valued at $110)
- $100 Gift Card to Echo Craft Kitchen
- Replica Lithographed Photo Featuring Jets WR, Garrett Wilson (Valued at $100)
- $50 Gift Card to MIX Prime Steakhouse, Fish & Sushi Bar
- $50 Gift Card to Black Angus Grill
- $50 Gift Card to Roma Ristorante Italiano
- $50 Gift Card to The Capital Grille in Hartford
- $50 Gift Card to J. Timothy's Taverne
- $40 Gift Certificate to Thomaston Lanes