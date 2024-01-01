WaterOak Football Bourbon & Cigar Raffle Ticket Purchase

Prices of raffle tickets are:

· 1 for $5

· 5 for $20

· 10 for $40

· 25 for $100

Prizes include: (You do not have to be Present to Win)

4-Pack of Club Tickets to a Single UConn Football Game this 2024 Season – Mutually agreed upon & based on availability (Valued at $344)

Collinsville Men's Watch from Raymond's Jewelers (Valued at $275)

55-Inch Flat Screen Television (Valued at $228)

3-month membership pass to Cigar Republic and $25 Gift Card (total package valued at $225)

$150 Gift Card to Uncommon Grill

10x10 Pop-Up Orange Tent from Shelter Logic (Valued at $125)

2-Person Session at Smash Room (Valued at $110)

$100 Gift Card to Echo Craft Kitchen

Replica Lithographed Photo Featuring Jets WR, Garrett Wilson (Valued at $100)

$50 Gift Card to MIX Prime Steakhouse, Fish & Sushi Bar

$50 Gift Card to Black Angus Grill

$50 Gift Card to Roma Ristorante Italiano

$50 Gift Card to The Capital Grille in Hartford

$50 Gift Card to J. Timothy's Taverne

NY Giants Memorabilia

$40 Gift Certificate to Thomaston Lanes



