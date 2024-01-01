OWYAA
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

WaterOak Football Bourbon & Cigar Raffle Ticket Purchase

Prices of raffle tickets are:

·                     1 for $5

 

·                     5 for $20

 

·                     10 for $40

 

·                     25 for $100

 

 

Prizes include: (You do not have to be Present to Win)

 

  • 4-Pack of Club Tickets to a Single UConn Football Game this 2024 Season – Mutually agreed upon & based on availability (Valued at $344)

 

  • Collinsville Men's Watch from Raymond's Jewelers (Valued at $275)

 

  • 55-Inch Flat Screen Television (Valued at $228)

 

  • 3-month membership pass to Cigar Republic and $25 Gift Card (total package valued at $225)

 

  • $150 Gift Card to Uncommon Grill

 

  • 10x10 Pop-Up Orange Tent from Shelter Logic (Valued at $125)

 

  • 2-Person Session at Smash Room (Valued at $110)

 

  • $100 Gift Card to Echo Craft Kitchen

 

  • Replica Lithographed Photo Featuring Jets WR, Garrett Wilson (Valued at $100)

 

  • $50 Gift Card to MIX Prime Steakhouse, Fish & Sushi Bar

 

  • $50 Gift Card to Black Angus Grill

 

  • $50 Gift Card to Roma Ristorante Italiano

 

  • $50 Gift Card to The Capital Grille in Hartford

 

  • $50 Gift Card to J. Timothy's Taverne

 

  • NY Giants Memorabilia

 

  • $40 Gift Certificate to Thomaston Lanes


common:freeFormsBy