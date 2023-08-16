High Plains No-Till Conference General Admission

Includes access to the conference trade show, keynotes, breakout sessions, lunches, and snacks for both days of the conference, plus the Beer & Bull Social on Day 1.
Student Registration - Both Days
$50
Includes access to the conference trade show, keynotes, breakout sessions, lunches, and snacks for both days of the conference, plus the Beer & Bull Social on Day 1. Student ID may be required for verification.
Student Registration - One Day
$25
Includes access to the conference trade show, keynotes, breakout sessions, lunches, and snacks for one day of the conference. Student ID may be required for verification.
What We've Learned from FARMS Presentation
Free
Join us for a pre-conference presentation to hear about the results from CCTA's CIG Soil Health Demo Project FARMS: Farmers Advancing Regenerative Management Systems. No cost to attend, will take place from 1 - 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5th.
