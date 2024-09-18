Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library

New York City Bus Trip and Show September 18, 2024

625 Red Lion Rd

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, USA to New York City

Water for Elephants mezzanine item
Water for Elephants mezzanine
$195

The trip price of $195.00 includes:
Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Imperial Theatre
249 West 45th Street New York, NY 10036
2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.
1-Show Ticket (mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip.. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:15AM due to early show time at 1PM.
Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

MJ mezzanine item
MJ mezzanine
$195

The trip price of $195.00 includes:
Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Neil Simon Theatre
250 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission
1-Show Ticket (mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:15AM due to early show time at 1PM.
Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

