Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.

Hosted by

Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.

About this event

2024 Golf Tournament Sponsorship

2065 Cedar Rock Estate Dr

Cedar Rock, NC 28645, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Platinum Sponsor $1000.00 • Special Platinum sponsorship banner with your company logo displayed at Check-In and recognition at the Awards Ceremony • Sponsor Signs at two holes • Can have a company representative available during Check-In and Lunch • Your company logo and link on Bethel's website and listed in our October/November Newsletter • Includes one golf foursome, if desired
Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold Sponsor $500.00 • Special Gold sponsorship signage with your company logo displayed at Check-In and recognition at the Awards Ceremony • Sponsor Sign at one hole • Can have a company representative available during Check-In and Lunch • Your company logo and link on Bethel's website and listed in our October/November Newsletter
Silver Sponsor
$300
Silver Sponsor $300.00 • Special Silver sponsorship signage with your company logo displayed at Check-In and recognition at the Awards Ceremony • Sponsor Sign at one hole • Your company logo and link on Bethel's website and listed in our October/November Newsletter
Lunch Sponsor
$250
Lunch Sponsor $250.00 • Special signage with your company logo displayed at lunch and recognition at the Awards Ceremony • Your company logo and link on Bethel's website and listed in our October/November Newsletter
Basic Hole Sponsor
$150
Basic Hole Sponsor $150.00 • One Hole Sponsor Sign displayed at either first or tenth tee • Your company logo and link on Bethel's website and listed in our October/November Newsletter
Add a donation for Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!