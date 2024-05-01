2024 Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$1000.00
• Special Platinum sponsorship banner with your company logo displayed at
Check-In and recognition at the Awards Ceremony
• Sponsor Signs at two holes
• Can have a company representative available during Check-In and
Lunch
• Your company logo and link on Bethel's website and listed in our
October/November Newsletter
• Includes one golf foursome, if desired
Gold Sponsor
$500
Silver Sponsor
$300
Lunch Sponsor
$250
Basic Hole Sponsor
$150
Add a donation for Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!