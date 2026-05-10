Gentlemens League

Hosted by

Gentlemens League

About this event

Yellow Rose Brunch

6662 Winchester Rd

Memphis, TN 38115, USA

General Admission Ticket
$75
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Black Table Sponsorship
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

 • Name listed in printed program
• Table for 8 guests

Old Gold Table Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Logo featured on venue monitors
• Recognition from hosts
• Table for 10 guests

Jewel Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Logo on step-and-repeat & venue monitors
• Recognition from hosts
• Table for 10 guests
• Food & Drink Service

• VIP Bar


Yellow Rose Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 • Present one of the four award categories (renamed in your honor)
• VIP Bar + Personalized Food & Drink Service
• Logo on step-and-repeat & venue monitors
• Full-page ad in program + Recognition from hosts
• Premium table for 10 guests

Add a donation for Gentlemens League

$

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