Yellow Rose Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
• Name listed in printed program
• Table for 8 guests
• Logo featured on venue monitors
• Recognition from hosts
• Table for 10 guests
• Logo on step-and-repeat & venue monitors
• Recognition from hosts
• Table for 10 guests
• Food & Drink Service
• VIP Bar
• Present one of the four award categories (renamed in your honor)
• VIP Bar + Personalized Food & Drink Service
• Logo on step-and-repeat & venue monitors
• Full-page ad in program + Recognition from hosts
• Premium table for 10 guests
$
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