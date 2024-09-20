Laugh Your Pickleball Off!™️ - COMEDY WAITLIST

Comedy show will take place at Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa Doors open at 6:00pm Showtime 7:00pm Food & Wine will be available for purchase. Please no outside alcohol. Indoor show with cabaret style seating

Comedy show will take place at Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa Doors open at 6:00pm Showtime 7:00pm Food & Wine will be available for purchase. Please no outside alcohol. Indoor show with cabaret style seating

More details...