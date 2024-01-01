Journey4ward Summer Raffle

Journey4ward is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides victims of crime with FREE trauma support services, including free counseling for all ages! This raffle will help to support our mission of providing free support services and other support activities for victims. Every donation will go towards helping a victim through their journey of grief and trauma. Please consider supporting victims by purchasing raffle tickets.

Rules:

1. The drawing will be held on July 13th; you must not be present to win.

2. Winners will be notified, and the winning items will be mailed to you.

3. Purchased tickets can be won multiple times if a name is drawn for an item. The more tickets you buy, the more you may win!!

4. PLEASE NOTE - There is an option to donate to the platform being used (Zeffy) while purchasing the tickets. However, there is an option to check so that you DO NOT have to contribute.





Tickets are

$5 for 1 ticket

$10 for 3 tickets

$20 for 7 tickets

$50 for 20 tickets

$100 for 45 tickets





List of items that will be raffled:





Fort Worth Zoo - 2 Adult tickets (Value $40) good thru Dec 2024

Celebration Station - $159.00 Family Deal - good thru Jan 2025

Dallas Zoo - 4 Tickets - 2 adult/2 children - (Value $86) - good thru June 2025

Ripley's Believe it or Not - 2 - 5 way Super Combo Tickets - (Value $90) good thru August 2025

Fossil Rim Wild Life Center - 4 Tickets for Self Guided Drive - (Value $119) good thru Dec 2024

Six Flags or Hurricane Harbor - 2 Tickets - (Value $180) - good thru Dec 2024

NRH2O - 2 Tickets - (Value $68) good thru 2024 Season

Rosa's Cafe - $25 Gift Card







