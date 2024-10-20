Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club

49th Annual Rev. Dr. MLK Memorial Breakfast Celebration - Sponsorship Agreement

950 Park Ave

Plainfield, NJ 07060

Diamond Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Diamond Sponsor • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s logo on step-and-repeat backdrop at the event. • Inclusion of Sponsor’s logo on digital or projector screens throughout the event. • Public acknowledgment of Sponsor’s support in promotional materials. • Full-Page Color Advertisement in Souvenir Ad Booklet • Recognition as Diamond Sponsor in all mentions of event and on Facebook event page, local media press releases and all electronic media • 10 VIP event tickets Company’s Commitment • $1,000 Principal Sponsor commitment (paid by January 6, 2025) • Promote the event internally to employees
Platinum Sponsorship Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Platinum Sponsor • Secondary placement of Sponsor’s logo on step-and-repeat backdrop at the event. • Half-Page Color Advertisement in Souvenir Ad Booklet • Public acknowledgment of Sponsor’s support in promotional materials. • Recognition as Platinum Sponsor in all mentions of event and on Facebook event page, local media press releases and all electronic media • 5 VIP event ticket Company’s Commitment • $750 Platinum Sponsor commitment (paid by January 5, 2024) • Promote the event internally to employees
Gold Sponsorship Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Gold Sponsor • Tertiary placement of Sponsor’s logo on event signage and program. • Logo inclusion in digital presentations and slideshows. • Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in promotional materials, including press releases and social media posts. • 3 VIP event tickets. Company's Commitment: • $500 Gold Sponsorship commitment (paid by January 5, 2024) • Promote the event to employees.
Full-Page Color Ad - Inside Cover
$400
Full-Page Color Ad - Inside Cover: • Investment: $400 • Benefits: High-visibility placement in the souvenir ad journal. Opportunity to showcase your brand to event attendees.
Full-Page Color Ad - Inside Back Cover
$300
Full-Page Color Ad - Inside Back Cover: • Investment: $300 • Benefits: High-visibility placement in the souvenir ad journal. Opportunity to showcase your brand to event attendees.
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Full Page Color Ad
$200
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Full Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Half Page Color Ad
$150
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Half Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Quarter Page Color Ad
$100
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Quarter Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Eighth Page Color Ad
$75
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Eighth Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Patron List Sponsorship
$30
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Patron List Sponsorship
6ft Vendor Table Space
$75
6ft Vendor Table Space (Vendors should bring a table.)

