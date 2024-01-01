NEPA MMSSA 05/19/2024

Here is more i





Metal Madness Shooting Sports Association:

In honor of Mother's Day, Moms shoot free with one paid family member! Experience the instant gratification of ringing steel targets no matter your age or experience. No special or fancy firearms needed; just about any .22 firearms will work!Our shooting range offers a covered shoot house to protect you and your firearms. MMSSA is open to all skill levels and ages. Metal Madness at NMRPC is a great place and discipline to learn basic-advanced pistol and rifle shooting skills in a family-friendly and fun environment. Fees: Adults: $5 1st pass per gun, additional passes $5. Youth 16 and younger: $5 1st pass per gun, additional passes $5. Our kitchen is open all day with hot comfort food, snacks, and drinks.





Metal Madness scoring OVERVIEW

The scoring is based on ten (10) lanes with five (5) targets each for a total of fifty (50) targets. Each target must be hit at least once to be scorable. The shooter’s eight (8) fastest times out of the ten (10) lanes shot are added together for a bracket time.





Targets are 12” x 12” steel and numbered 1 – 4 with an additional 12” round stop target for a total of five (5) targets. All targets must be shot in numerical order followed by the round stop target. The timer will not stop until the round stop target is hit.

If the shooter shoots any target out of numerical order, the lane of fire is considered a scratch with a thirty (30) second penalty assessed. However, if the shooter shoots a target out of numerical order but is able to go back to the correct sequence, shooting all targets in the correct order before the round stop target is hit, the time will stand.

Each missed target is assessed a three (3) second penalty which is added to the total lane time. Lane time will not stop until the round stop target is hit. Each lane must have a minimum of five (5) rounds fired to count as an attempt, or a no-attempt will be assessed and the lane of fire will be a scratch with a thirty (30) second penalty assessed.



If the shooter fires all the ammunition in his/her firearm and has not hit all targets in his/her lane, the shooter may reload and continue firing until the stop target is hit. If the shooter is unable to reload, the lane will be counted as a scratch with a thirty (30) second penalty assessed to the lane time.























