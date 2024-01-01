The Chairmaker's Toolbox 2024 Memberships

Community life and participation are central to what we do at The Chairmaker’s Toolbox, so we are opening the doors to membership.





Until now, CMT has largely run on love, thousands of hours of volunteer labor, and generous partnerships. Now we seek financial sustainability for the future.





Short Version: For as little as $5 a month, you can make a huge difference to this organization and help guarantee that new and emerging woodworkers find safe spaces to learn and thrive.





Long Version: Your donation of $5 (or $15! or $30!) dollars a month will help support our small-but-mighty paid staff, expand our scholarship program, get your old tools into the hands of new woodworkers, and allow us to support emerging makers as they transition to teaching chair classes themselves. Your support guarantees that new and emerging woodworkers can find safe space to learn and thrive.





Toolbox membership is annual, so each year you can choose to recommit. We offer a variety of giving levels with a few perks: an annual virtual event with the CMT community, a week of giveaway prizes in September, and Founding Member stickers. But the real perk is supporting our mission, which is the same as it’s always been: to equip historically-excluded makers to engage the field of chairmaking and advance in their practice of woodworking. Become a Toolbox Member to formally join us in this mission.



