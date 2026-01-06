48th Annual NAWIC Richmond Golf Tournament

·Two foursomes in the tournament with starting positions 1 and 2 at the hole of your choice and flight time of your choice – 7:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.

·8 Mulligans

·10 Ball Drop Entries(additional golf balls can be purchased for the "Drop It Like It's Hot" 50/50 Event)

·Sponsorship level designation along with your company’s logo displayed on your golf carts for the tournament.

·Signage with your company’s logo and sponsorship level designation prominently displayed at the club house on the day of the tournament.

·Your company’s name and logo recognizing your sponsorship prominently included on all future correspondence about our tournament (sent to over 1,000 area firms).

·Sponsor banner including your company’s logo recognizing your sponsorship level of our chapter on display at all our chapter meetings and various construction-related events throughout 2026.

·Sponsor banner including your company’s logo recognizing your sponsorship level of our chapter on our website throughout 2026.