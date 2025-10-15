Northeast Ohio West Point Parents Club

About this event

48th Annual Northeast Ohio All Academy Ball

2000 Sycamore St

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Parking
$6

Make parking easy by prepaying at a discounted rate!

Capri Chicken
$75

🍽️ A full plated dinner
🎤 A meaningful program honoring our Cadets and Midshipmen
🎰 Casino-style games and exciting prizes
💃 Dancing the night away!

Petite Filet Mignon
$75

Salmon Rockefeller
$75

Vegetable Lasagna Roll
$75

Cadet or Midshipman
Free

All Cadets and Midshipmen of active parent club members are gifted a free evening including dining and entertainment! Entrée selection will be required at checkout.

