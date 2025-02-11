48th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade County Sponsorships
Galway Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Galway is a county in Connacht Province. Ellen McAnelly was from Galway. The bulk of the Connemara Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) is in County Galway.
County Galway is a county in Connacht Province. Ellen McAnelly was from Galway. The bulk of the Connemara Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) is in County Galway.
Leitrim County Sponsorship
$100
County Leitrim is a county in Connacht Province.
County Leitrim is a county in Connacht Province.
Mayo County Sponsorship
$100
County Mayo is a county in Connacht Province.
County Mayo is a county in Connacht Province.
Roscommon County Sponsorship
$100
County Roscommon is a county in Connacht Province.
County Roscommon is a county in Connacht Province.
Sligo County Sponsorship
$100
County Sligo is a county in Connacht Province.
County Sligo is a county in Connacht Province.
Carlow County Sponsorship
$100
County Carlow is a county in Leinster Province.
County Carlow is a county in Leinster Province.
Dublin Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Dublin is a county in Leinster Province.
Dublin is the capital and largest city in the Republic of Ireland. It is also home to the only urban Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) in the Republic of Ireland, speaking Connemara Irish.
County Dublin is a county in Leinster Province.
Dublin is the capital and largest city in the Republic of Ireland. It is also home to the only urban Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) in the Republic of Ireland, speaking Connemara Irish.
Kildare Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Kildare is a county in Leinster Province.
St. Brigid, the "mother saint of Ireland", founded the abbey of Kildare, where she is also buried.
County Kildare is a county in Leinster Province.
St. Brigid, the "mother saint of Ireland", founded the abbey of Kildare, where she is also buried.
Kilkenny County Sponsorship
$100
County Kilkenny is a county in Leinster Province.
County Kilkenny is a county in Leinster Province.
Laois County Sponsorship
$100
County Laois is a county in Leinster Province.
County Laois is a county in Leinster Province.
Longford County Sponsorship
$100
County Longford is a county in Leinster Province.
County Longford is a county in Leinster Province.
Louth County Sponsorship
$100
County Louth is a county in Leinster Province.
County Louth is a county in Leinster Province.
Meath County Sponsorship
$100
County Meath is a county in Leinster Province.
County Meath is a county in Leinster Province.
Offaly County Sponsorship
$100
County Offaly is a county in Leinster Province.
County Offaly is a county in Leinster Province.
Westmeath County Sponsorship
$100
County Westmeath is a county in Leinster Province.
County Westmeath is a county in Leinster Province.
Wexford County Sponsorship
$100
County Wexford is a county in Leinster Province.
County Wexford is a county in Leinster Province.
Wicklow Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Wicklow is a county in Leinster Province.
County Wicklow was where St. Patrick landed in Ireland to begin his missionary work and, traditionally, the site of his escape from slavery years earlier.
County Wicklow is a county in Leinster Province.
County Wicklow was where St. Patrick landed in Ireland to begin his missionary work and, traditionally, the site of his escape from slavery years earlier.
Clare County Sponsorship
$100
County Clare is a county in Munster Province.
County Clare is a county in Munster Province.
Cork County Sponsorship
$100
County Cork is a county in Munster Province.
County Cork is a county in Munster Province.
Kerry Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Kerry is a county in Munster Province.
The Dingle Peninsula, home of the Dingle Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region), is located in County Kerry.
County Kerry is a county in Munster Province.
The Dingle Peninsula, home of the Dingle Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region), is located in County Kerry.
Limerick County Sponsorship
$100
County Limerick is a county in Munster Province.
County Limerick is a county in Munster Province.
Tipperary County Sponsorship
$100
County Tipperary is a county in Munster Province.
County Tipperary is a county in Munster Province.
Waterford County Sponsorship
$100
County Waterford is a county in Munster Province.
County Waterford is a county in Munster Province.
Antrim Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Antrim is a county in Ulster Province.
Belfast is the capital and largest city of Northern Ireland, located (primarily) in County Antrim.
County Antrim is a county in Ulster Province.
Belfast is the capital and largest city of Northern Ireland, located (primarily) in County Antrim.
Armagh Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Armagh is a county in Ulster Province.
Armagh is the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland, where St. Patrick founded his main church.
County Armagh is a county in Ulster Province.
Armagh is the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland, where St. Patrick founded his main church.
Cavan County Sponsorship
$100
County Cavan is a county in Ulster Province.
County Cavan is a county in Ulster Province.
Derry Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Derry is a county in Ulster Province.
County Derry is a county in Ulster Province.
Donegal Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Donegal is a county in Ulster Province.
The Gweedore Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) is located primarily in County Donegal. Colmcille (St. Columba) is also from Donegal.
County Donegal is a county in Ulster Province.
The Gweedore Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) is located primarily in County Donegal. Colmcille (St. Columba) is also from Donegal.
Down Emerald County Sponsorship
$250
County Down is a county in Ulster Province.
St. Patrick is buried at Down Cathedral in County Down.
County Down is a county in Ulster Province.
St. Patrick is buried at Down Cathedral in County Down.