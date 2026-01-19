Bath Volunteers For Service

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Bath Volunteers For Service

About this event

48th Annual Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Your sponsorship includes:

  • Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
  • Two (2) Reservations to the In-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
  • Recognition at the beginning of the Virtual Tour video; 15-30 second welcome spot
  • Six (6) Virtual/Video Tour links
  • Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information
  • Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad + name/logo on the front cover. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
  • Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public
  • Email and Social Media marketing - Presenting sponsorship recognition in all outbound event marketing with a link to the business home page


Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Your Sponsorship includes:


  • Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
  • Two (2) Reservations to the in-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
  • Sponsor one (1) Home on the Tour, with name and/or logo mentioned at the beginning of the Tour Home video.
  • Four (4) Virtual/Video Tour Links
  • Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
  • Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo recognition visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information
  • Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public
  • Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to the business home page
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Your Sponsorship includes:

  • Two (2) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
  • Two (2) Reservations to the in-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
  • Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
  • Online program Ad –1-page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
  • Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to business's home page
Gold Sponsor
$500

Your Sponsorship includes:

  • Two (2) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
  • Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
  • Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
  • Online program Ad – ½ page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
  • Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to the business home page
Silver Sponsor
$250

Your Sponsorship includes:

  • Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
  • Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
  • Online program Ad – ¼ Page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
  • Home Tour website listing
  • Online program listing
Bronze Sponsor
$100

Your Sponsorship includes:

  • Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
  • Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
  • Online program sponsorship listing
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