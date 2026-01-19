48th Annual Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service Sponsorship Opportunities

Your sponsorship includes:

Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28

Two (2) Reservations to the In-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30

Recognition at the beginning of the Virtual Tour video; 15-30 second welcome spot

Six (6) Virtual/Video Tour links

Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information

Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad + name/logo on the front cover. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion

Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public