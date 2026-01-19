48th Annual Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service Sponsorship Opportunities
Your sponsorship includes:
- Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the In-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Recognition at the beginning of the Virtual Tour video; 15-30 second welcome spot
- Six (6) Virtual/Video Tour links
- Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information
- Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad + name/logo on the front cover. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public
- Email and Social Media marketing - Presenting sponsorship recognition in all outbound event marketing with a link to the business home page
Your sponsorship includes:
- Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the In-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Recognition at the beginning of the Virtual Tour video; 15-30 second welcome spot
- Six (6) Virtual/Video Tour links
- Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information
- Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad + name/logo on the front cover. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public
- Email and Social Media marketing - Presenting sponsorship recognition in all outbound event marketing with a link to the business home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the in-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Sponsor one (1) Home on the Tour, with name and/or logo mentioned at the beginning of the Tour Home video.
- Four (4) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo recognition visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information
- Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public
- Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to the business home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Four (4) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the in-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Sponsor one (1) Home on the Tour, with name and/or logo mentioned at the beginning of the Tour Home video.
- Four (4) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad - 2-page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Special Home Tour landing page name or business logo recognition visible to everyone seeking Home Tour information
- Email and Social Media sponsorship recognition as home sponsor in the Tour Home Sneak Peek email marketing to the general public
- Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to the business home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the in-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad –1-page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to business's home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the in-person Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad –1-page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to business's home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad – ½ page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to the business home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the exclusive Sponsor Appreciation Party on Thursday, May 28
- Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad – ½ page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Email and Social Media marketing sponsorship listing with a link to the business home page
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad – ¼ Page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Home Tour website listing
- Online program listing
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program Ad – ¼ Page full color ad. All copy needs to be submitted no later than May 1 for inclusion
- Home Tour website listing
- Online program listing
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program sponsorship listing
Your Sponsorship includes:
- Two (2) Reservations to the live Watch Party Brunch on Saturday, May 30
- Two (2) Virtual/Video Tour Links
- Online program sponsorship listing
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