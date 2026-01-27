Bath Volunteers For Service

Hosted by

Bath Volunteers For Service

About this event

48th Annual Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service - Virtual Video Tour Link

Early Bird Virtual Home Tour Video Link
$35
Available until Apr 16

 Each reservation includes:

·      A link to the professionally filmed and narrated Video Home Tour of six (6) distinguished homes.  The link will be accessible from 9:00 am June 1 through 11:59 pm June 12 from any device.


(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information.)


If you are purchasing more than (1) Virtual Video Link, please provide the names and email addresses for all other guests at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive their links via email.

Virtual Home Tour Link (after 4/15)
$40

 Each reservation includes:

·      A link to the professionally filmed and narrated Video Home Tour of six (6) distinguished homes.  The link will be accessible from 9:00 am June 1 through 11:59 pm June 12 from any device.


(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information.)


If you are purchasing more than (1) Virtual Video Link, please provide the names and email addresses for all other guests at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive their links via email.

Add a donation for Bath Volunteers For Service

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!