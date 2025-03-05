48th Pastoral Anniversary & Retirement Celebration Gala

Individual Gala Ticket (guests who purchase multiple tickets will be seated together when purchased within a single transaction). Sales end May 31, 2025.
VICTORY TOGETHER SPONSOR
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VICTORY TOGETHER SPONSOR - $25,000: One premium placed table of 10 guests at the Celebration Gala, welcome remarks during the program, 90-second video to be aired during the program, a full-page color ad, logo included on all printed event materials, logo to be included on the Gala celebration website and on the Gala program cover and pre/post-event social media exposure. Sales end May 31, 2025.
GOD IS FAITHFUL SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
GOD IS FAITHFUL SPONSOR - $15,000: One premium placed table of 10 guests at the Celebration Gala, a 60-second video to be aired during the program, a full-page color ad in the souvenir book, logo included on all printed event materials, logo to be included on the Gala celebration website and pre/post-event social media exposure. Sales end May 31, 2025.
HISTORY MAKER SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
HISTORY MAKER SPONSOR - $10,000: Five guest tickets at the Celebration Gala, a 30-second video to be aired during the program, a half-page color ad in the souvenir book, logo included on all printed event materials, logo to be included on the Gala celebration website and pre/post-event social media exposure. Sales end May 31, 2025.
HOPE FOR THE CITY SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
HOPE FOR THE CITY SPONSOR - $5,000: five guest tickets at the Celebration Gala, a quarter-page color ad in the souvenir book, logo included on all printed event materials, logo to be included on the Gala celebration website and pre/post-event social media exposure. Sales end May 31, 2025.
