48th Annual Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon presented by Not For Ourselves But For Others, Inc.

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket to Scholarship Luncheon
Digital Ads will be displayed during the scholarship luncheon.
Each vendor will receive one table to display their products.
All vendors will be asked to pre-register with the organizer.
Acknowledgement on event literature as a student sponsor
1 Student Ticket (General Seating)
(Your donation will allow a student to attend the scholarship luncheon and support our scholarship campaign.)
Digital Ad running throughout the Scholarship Luncheon
Brief speaking opportunity at Scholarship Luncheon
Recognition in event marketing (email, social media, event signage, & press releases)
Full Page Digital Ad on event program inside back
Recognition on Reserved Table Sign
Reserved table of 10 at Awards – Premium Placement
Full-Page Digital ad on event program inside front page
Digital Ad running throughout the Scholarship Luncheon
Speaking opportunity and presentation of a Scholarship Award
Opportunity to display company brochure at tables
Inclusion in social media mentions and press materials pre-and post-event.
Recognition in event marketing (email, social media, event signage, & press releases)
Recognition on Reserved Table Sign & Event literature
Acknowledged as a Scholarship Donor
(1) Reserved Table of 10 at Awards – Priority Placement
Company exclusively showcased as “Title Sponsor”
Full-Page Digital ad on event program back page
Digital Ad running throughout the Scholarship Luncheon
Sponsor/Logo name featured on Display Board
Speaking opportunity and presentation of a Scholarship Award
Opportunity to display company brochure at tables
Inclusion in social media mentions and press materials pre-and post-event.
First right of refusal for 2027 Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon Title Sponsor
Recognition in event marketing (email, social media, event signage, & press releases)
Recognition on Reserved Table Sign & Event literature
Acknowledged as a Scholarship Donor
Reserved Table of 10 at Awards - VIP Placement
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!