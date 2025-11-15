Not For Ourselves But For Others Incorporated

Hosted by

Not For Ourselves But For Others Incorporated

About this event

48th Annual Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon presented by Not For Ourselves But For Others, Inc.

4000 RCA Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

General admission
$100

One ticket to Scholarship Luncheon

Digital Ads
$50

Digital Ads will be displayed during the scholarship luncheon.

Vendor
$75

Each vendor will receive one table to display their products.

All vendors will be asked to pre-register with the organizer.

Student Sponsor
$150

Acknowledgement on event literature as a student sponsor

1 Student Ticket (General Seating)

(Your donation will allow a student to attend the scholarship luncheon and support our scholarship campaign.)


Silver Sponsor
$1,250

Digital Ad running throughout the Scholarship Luncheon

Brief speaking opportunity at Scholarship Luncheon

Recognition in event marketing (email, social media, event signage, & press releases)

Full Page Digital Ad on event program inside back

Recognition on Reserved Table Sign

Reserved table of 10 at Awards – Premium Placement


Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Full-Page Digital ad on event program inside front page

Digital Ad running throughout the Scholarship Luncheon

Speaking opportunity and presentation of a Scholarship Award

Opportunity to display company brochure at tables

Inclusion in social media mentions and press materials pre-and post-event.

Recognition in event marketing (email, social media, event signage, & press releases)

Recognition on Reserved Table Sign & Event literature

Acknowledged as a Scholarship Donor

(1) Reserved Table of 10 at Awards – Priority Placement


Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Company exclusively showcased as “Title Sponsor”

Full-Page Digital ad on event program back page

Digital Ad running throughout the Scholarship Luncheon

Sponsor/Logo name featured on Display Board

Speaking opportunity and presentation of a Scholarship Award

Opportunity to display company brochure at tables

Inclusion in social media mentions and press materials pre-and post-event.

First right of refusal for 2027 Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon Title Sponsor

Recognition in event marketing (email, social media, event signage, & press releases)

Recognition on Reserved Table Sign & Event literature

Acknowledged as a Scholarship Donor

Reserved Table of 10 at Awards - VIP Placement


Add a donation for Not For Ourselves But For Others Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!