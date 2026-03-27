48th St. Sharbel Food Festival: Prepayment & Donations

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About this event
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Meal tickets are $20 and can be used for meals on the day of the event, as well as other expenses.
Children's meal tickets (for those under age 12) are $15 and will be available at the registration table on the day of the event.
Raffle tickets are $20 for a set of 5 chances (individual tickets can be purchased below). Additional chances can also be purchased online from the Food Festival webpage or in person at the event.
If you do not wish to purchase all 5 tickets - or would like to purchase additional tickets, you may do so here.
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