St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church

Hosted by

St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church

About this event

Sales closed

48th St. Sharbel Food Festival: Prepayment & Donations

Add a donation for St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church

$

Food Festival Ticket
$20

Meal tickets are $20 and can be used for meals on the day of the event, as well as other expenses.

Food Festival - Children's Meal
$15

Children's meal tickets (for those under age 12) are $15 and will be available at the registration table on the day of the event.

Raffle Tickets (5)
$20

Raffle tickets are $20 for a set of 5 chances (individual tickets can be purchased below). Additional chances can also be purchased online from the Food Festival webpage or in person at the event.

Raffle Tickets (single)
$5

If you do not wish to purchase all 5 tickets - or would like to purchase additional tickets, you may do so here.

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