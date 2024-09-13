Georgetown Pride Raffle

Grey Igloo Cooler, Homemade Rainbow Quilt, Reusable snack bags, Reusable plates, Reusable cutlery, Plastic Tumblers (2), Sweet Lemon Kitchen Gift Card ($25), Hammock for two, Dual Tupperware, Pride Flag Bottle Opener, Cane's Gift Basket
Grey Igloo Cooler, Homemade Rainbow Quilt, Reusable snack bags, Reusable plates, Reusable cutlery, Plastic Tumblers (2), Sweet Lemon Kitchen Gift Card ($25), Hammock for two, Dual Tupperware, Pride Flag Bottle Opener, Cane's Gift Basket
Treat Yourself: Self Care Basket
$2
'A Queer Dharma: Yoga and Meditations for Liberation' Book, Rainbow & Unicorn Bath Bombs, Trio of scented candles (lavender, aloe, vetiver), Barber Pro Face Masks (Brightening, Foaming), Queerazon.com Gift Card ($50), Freeman Rainbow Face Masks, Balance Wellness Gift Card (For a 1-hour massage), Journals and colorful Pen set, Byoma body lotion, Dr. Bonners lip balm, Dr. Teals body scrub
'A Queer Dharma: Yoga and Meditations for Liberation' Book, Rainbow & Unicorn Bath Bombs, Trio of scented candles (lavender, aloe, vetiver), Barber Pro Face Masks (Brightening, Foaming), Queerazon.com Gift Card ($50), Freeman Rainbow Face Masks, Balance Wellness Gift Card (For a 1-hour massage), Journals and colorful Pen set, Byoma body lotion, Dr. Bonners lip balm, Dr. Teals body scrub
Reading is Fundamental: Booklover's Basket
$2
'This Love' by Lotte Jeffs, 'Wild Dances' by William Lee Adams, 'Antiquity' by Hanna Johanssen, Lark & Owl Gift Card ($30), Queerazon.com Gift Card ($50), 'Read Queer Books' Magnetic Bookmark, Homemade Crochet Rainbow Blanket, Homemade Knitted Heart Pillow, Knitted Kindle Sleeve, Ceramic Tea Mug (+ Tea: Earl Grey, Chai, Hibiscus)
'This Love' by Lotte Jeffs, 'Wild Dances' by William Lee Adams, 'Antiquity' by Hanna Johanssen, Lark & Owl Gift Card ($30), Queerazon.com Gift Card ($50), 'Read Queer Books' Magnetic Bookmark, Homemade Crochet Rainbow Blanket, Homemade Knitted Heart Pillow, Knitted Kindle Sleeve, Ceramic Tea Mug (+ Tea: Earl Grey, Chai, Hibiscus)
Lover of the Arts and Crafts Basket
$2
Signed Transplants Floral Print, Sketchbook, Gel Pens (72), Pride Pencils, Queer Youth Alliance coloring book, My Little Pony Crochet kit, Rainbow Sticker book, Bracelet making kit, Lisa Frank coloring book, 2 tickets/concessions to Georgetown Palace Theatre, 4 tickets to the Austin Symphony, LGBTQ+ prints (‘Gender is a Playground’, )
Signed Transplants Floral Print, Sketchbook, Gel Pens (72), Pride Pencils, Queer Youth Alliance coloring book, My Little Pony Crochet kit, Rainbow Sticker book, Bracelet making kit, Lisa Frank coloring book, 2 tickets/concessions to Georgetown Palace Theatre, 4 tickets to the Austin Symphony, LGBTQ+ prints (‘Gender is a Playground’, )
Out of the Closet: Fashion Basket
$2
Rainbow-themed accessories (from pridesocks, and Pride Threads), Queerazon.com Gift Card ($50), Gold-plated Pride Bangle, Trans Pride Earrings, Dissent Pins, discount code ($150 value), Hand Beaded Purse - from OohLaLa
Rainbow-themed accessories (from pridesocks, and Pride Threads), Queerazon.com Gift Card ($50), Gold-plated Pride Bangle, Trans Pride Earrings, Dissent Pins, discount code ($150 value), Hand Beaded Purse - from OohLaLa
Queerly Beloved: Date Night Basket
$2
Tost Non-alcoholic Sparkling Rose, Lyre's Dark and Spiced Non-alcoholic Rum, Sofia Blanc de blanc cans, Goodfolks gift card ($25), Wildfire Restaraunt gift certificate ($100), 2 tickets/concessions to Georgetown Palace Theatre, Stemless Wine Glasses, Godiva and Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Ruby Hotel stay voucher ($400)
Tost Non-alcoholic Sparkling Rose, Lyre's Dark and Spiced Non-alcoholic Rum, Sofia Blanc de blanc cans, Goodfolks gift card ($25), Wildfire Restaraunt gift certificate ($100), 2 tickets/concessions to Georgetown Palace Theatre, Stemless Wine Glasses, Godiva and Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Ruby Hotel stay voucher ($400)
Love Makes a Family: Family Basket
$2
Collection of Board Games (Hues and Cues, Jenga, Unstable Unicorns, Uno, Deck of Playing Cards), 4 Tickets to the Zach Theatre, Primary clothes Gift Card ($75), Matching Family Socks from pridesocks, Queer Youth Alliance Coloring Books, 'ABC’s of Pride' Picture Book, Dissent Pins Gift Card ($150), and snacks for a family movie night!
Collection of Board Games (Hues and Cues, Jenga, Unstable Unicorns, Uno, Deck of Playing Cards), 4 Tickets to the Zach Theatre, Primary clothes Gift Card ($75), Matching Family Socks from pridesocks, Queer Youth Alliance Coloring Books, 'ABC’s of Pride' Picture Book, Dissent Pins Gift Card ($150), and snacks for a family movie night!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!