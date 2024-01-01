Healing Emotional Drama - A Study Group

When our emotional response is out of balance with the reality of the situation, many of us have learned to create or partake in drama to survive the flood of feelings.

In this study group, we will explore our own typical pattern of coping and find new perspectives that allow us to create the balance we need. While using Charlotte Kasl's 16 Steps of Empowerment along with other resources, we will learn together about ourselves.

Sundays 12:30 to 2:30

Dates: 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27

Fee: $25 per session

Facilitated by Susan Beyler