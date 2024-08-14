Friends of Dahlia Earthquake Emergency Kits

Kit Contains: 1 Person for 3 Days Contains: Food, Water, Blanket, Light Stick and Wipes Kits are good for 5 years, no need to repurchase until then ALLERGEN WARNING: Kits are dairy and nut free but do contain gluten and soy

Kit Contains: 1 Person for 3 Days Contains: Food, Water, Blanket, Light Stick and Wipes Kits are good for 5 years, no need to repurchase until then ALLERGEN WARNING: Kits are dairy and nut free but do contain gluten and soy

More details...