2024 Fundraising

HELP ALAS CLUB!

We decided to start a project to help fraternity without borders, a humanitarian organization with a mission to encourage brotherhood without borders. This organization operate on the poorest places in Africa i with hope to end hunger. they opened and maintain reception centers where we offer food, hygiene care, pedagogical, cultural activities, and vocational training. We will attend to a big event on may 5th where 100% of the profits will be donated to the organization FRATERNITY WITHOUT BORDERS, ALAS club will be selling personalized 500 personalized bracelets, we need help covering the price of the bracelets. Please help us!

BE THE CHANGE YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE IN THE WORLD