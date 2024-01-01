2024 Fundraising

Jobs are a big challenge on the reservation. Without many businesses, training is essential for our young people who have limited opportunities to participate in employment.





We actively provide business management training to our Native artists who are given a local platform to sell their arts and crafts.





Our food truck was dormant during Covid and needs repairs and an upgrade.





We also need funding to be able to continue leasing our building. Homelessness is a challenge on the reservation. Our youth have only the library, the gym and school to gather during afternoons and no facilities on weekends or after 6pm. The location will serve as a meeting place for seniors and a safe place for young folks.





Any funds have always been used for purposes in the community.















