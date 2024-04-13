Strayghetti 2024

We hope to see you at our 2024 Strayghetti!





This annual event is going to be a fun night out to benefit all the homeless animals in our care.

The event will include adult beverages, dinner, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and a live auction.





The event will be local, held at Carthage Memorial Hall!





Doors open at 6pm. Grab a drink, listen to music, and take a look at all of our fantastic silent auction and raffle items!

Dinner will be at 7pm followed by the live auction!





You won't want to miss this event! Order your tickets now! Ticket deadline will be April 13th, 2024.







