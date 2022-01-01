Santa Photograph: Sunday, Nov. 27

Take a picture-perfect holiday card photo of the whole family with Santa!

Make magical memories and capture the perfect holiday photo at Callanwolde! Families are invited to take photos with Santa Claus – see the full schedule for times. Please purchase tickets for your preferred time slot and arrive within that designated time. Santa will be in his temporary Callanwolde workshop waiting to take photos with you. Someone from our staff will be there to take pictures with your personal phone and/or camera. Santa and his elves have been fully vaccinated.

Please feel free to bring letters to Santa to put in the North Pole mailbox too!









Instructor: Santa Claus!

Location: Callanwolde Mansion Billiard Room

Ticket Price: $25 per family

Age: all ages welcome!

Please visit Callanwolde.org/winterhouse2022 and follow us on social media for information on all workshops, live music, activities, events, food, and more!

Reminders

·Please arrive at least 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin to check-in at the ·Registration table and find the correct building.

·No outside food or beverages permitted.

·Tickets are non-refundable.

980 Briarcliff Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Winter House is a 10-day event where families can enjoy a welcoming, art-filled holiday experience that reflects Callanwolde’s passion for arts education. The mission of Winter House is to welcome our community to explore their creativity as they immerse themselves in all that Callanwolde has to offer.

Safety & Attendance Guidelines

Your safety is Callanwolde’s top priority and we want to ensure that all guests feel safe and comfortable during their visit to Winter House. Masks are optional and available at the Information desk. By attending Winter House and/or purchasing performance or workshop tickets, you acknowledge that even if the reported risk of contracting COVID-19 is diminished, by attending this event you still may be at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19, and you accept this risk. You agree to hold Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and DeKalb County harmless.

Callanwolde will continue to monitor government policy changes, Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, government mandates, and public health notices and make changes as necessary or appropriate to ensure the safety of staff, artists, and the public.