Olde Providence Elementary School Foundation
BBQ - Fall 2024

Available thru Thursday, September 26


ORDER PICKUP will be on Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at

The Q Shack |10822 Providence Road | Charlotte, NC 28277

DELIVERY AVAILABLE for $10.00
Begins at roughly 4:30p on 9/29 | Must be within 5 miles of Olde Providence Elementary.


Zeffy processes our credit card payments for free but will request a donation for their platform at payment.  Please be aware and select your desired amount.


A portion of all sales will benefit the Olde Providence Elementary School Foundation.

For questions, please contact [email protected].

