South County Little League Quilt Auction FUNdraiser

This stunning quilt was a heartfelt donation from Debby Goldman, the mother of Hank Goldman, one of our graduating Majors players. Debby spent last season hand-quilting this beautiful blanket, often working on it from the sidelines as she cheered on Hank and the rest of the boys. Measuring 5'x3.5', the blanket showcases the SCLL logo encircled by logos representing all 30 MLB teams. Her generous donation aims to raise funds for the league's benefit.

