AI & The Days of Noah-LOCAL Attendees Registration

General Auditorium Seating without Meals, Seating Section located in the middle to back of the Auditorium: Includes a Ticket to the Ark Encounter Museum, valid for 1 year. Get your Ticket from The Wisdom Pearl Staff on Thursday to visit the Ark Encounter Museum (Noah's Ark life-size Replica) on Thursday (Sept 12) before the Conference begins!
* All Ticket Purchases are final. NO Refunds! However, you are welcome to transfer your ticket(s) to another person's name by emailing us at [email protected]