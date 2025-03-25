Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Santa Cruz Is Raffling a Dream Vacation to Greece 2025

Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Santa Cruz, California, is offering a raffle for a Dream Vacation to Greece in 2025. Have you been dreaming of spending time sailing on the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea? Have you wondered how they built the Acropolis and that it’s still standing 2,000 years later? Would you like to explore Knossos on the island of Crete and follow the path of the Minotaur bull in one of the oldest civilizations in the world? What about clubbing all night on Mykonos? Or sleeping in a cave house on Santorini? These bucket-list options are yours to choose. You will work with Adriatic Travel Agency in Watsonville, California, to create your custom vacation valued at $20,000.00. Alternatively, you may choose the equivalent cash option. Tickets are $100 each, and only 1,000 will be sold. Tickets can be purchased from anywhere in the world. Please share this information with friends and family! We wish you Good Luck, καλη τιχη, and from our hearts to yours, we thank you for supporting our parish.