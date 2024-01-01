Skate for Toys

Roll into a night of fun collecting toys for the Brighton Center! The Brighton Center create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment and leadership. The programs they offer include homeownership, early childhood education, emergency services, employment and family services and many many other programs..





Every year the Brighton Center hosts a "toy shop" for parents and children to come and shop for the holidays. Our goal is to help lighten the load of donations needed by collecting as many toys as we can!





For ideas on toys please check out the Amazon Wishlist!





https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3F0QDZ8NQ788U?fbclid=IwAR2i7NQ9dhGLrgebWA2ux8_Dv8yP1zNhj998nHjSyMSDQWRs5sHkJ9CJLts_aem_AZQUceatR7_cXtt7xkoc-zlfeBC561cmiODfNKT5HmSUBnsAlNcMPdJw-YZ7kclJvKU">https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3F0QDZ8NQ788Ufbclid=IwAR2i7NQ9dhGLrgebWA2ux8_Dv8yP1zNhj998nHjSyMSDQWRs5sHkJ9CJLts_aem_AZQUceatR7_cXtt7xkoc-zlfeBC561cmiODfNKT5HmSUBnsAlNcMPdJw-YZ7kclJvKU





Entry fee and skate rental is on us with a donation of a gently used or new toy. Snacks and drinks will be provided.