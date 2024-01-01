SOLD OUT* TBE Mets vs. Braves - July 25

Mets vs. Braves with Temple Beth-El and Temple Tikvah

Thursday, July 25

7:10pm Start Time

Join friends for an evening at Citi Field as our hometown heroes play the Atlanta Braves.

It's a promotional night with free Mets Pickle Ball Paddles for the first 15,000 guests - arrive early!

Take the train with us or meet us at the game!

Please make sure you download the MLB Ballpark app so we can email you the tickets.

Sorry, no refunds, but you can transfer the ticket once received.

Questions? Call 516-487-0900.

Tickets $25 per person