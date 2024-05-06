50/50 Raffle to Support the Arize Together Panama Mission Team

This ticket is one entry into the Arize Together 50/50 raffle to raise funds for our Panama mission trip and represents the suggested donation of $20. Half (50%) of total ticket sales collected by 11 p.m. EDT on July 29, 2024, will be awarded to one grand prize winner, whose name will be drawn at 10 a.m. EDT on July 31, 2024. The drawing will be live streamed on Instagram on the @arize.together story. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to pay for trip expenses and mission projects. Arize Together is a 501(c)3 organization, and ticket purchases are considered donations. No purchase is necessary for entry into the drawing. To participate without purchasing a ticket, please send a written request to Arize Together Inc., 3000 Spring Park Road, P.O. Box 5006, Jacksonville, FL 32247. Requests must be received by the close of business on July 29, 2024.

This ticket is one entry into the Arize Together 50/50 raffle to raise funds for our Panama mission trip and represents the suggested donation of $20. Half (50%) of total ticket sales collected by 11 p.m. EDT on July 29, 2024, will be awarded to one grand prize winner, whose name will be drawn at 10 a.m. EDT on July 31, 2024. The drawing will be live streamed on Instagram on the @arize.together story. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to pay for trip expenses and mission projects. Arize Together is a 501(c)3 organization, and ticket purchases are considered donations. No purchase is necessary for entry into the drawing. To participate without purchasing a ticket, please send a written request to Arize Together Inc., 3000 Spring Park Road, P.O. Box 5006, Jacksonville, FL 32247. Requests must be received by the close of business on July 29, 2024.

More details...