Homestead Chapter Harrisburg Senators Game and Picnic, July 21st, 2024

Good Afternoon Fellow MHS Alumni,





It's time for the Harrisburg Senators Game and Picnic Sunday, July 21st; for the Homestead Chapter Alumni, Fellow MHS Alumni, Family, and Friends. The gates open at 12pm for a 1pm game, with the picnic itself being from 12pm-2pm. Parking will be $5 cash and $5.50 credit card on City Island. This is a fellowship event, and there are plenty of seats available. It is all you can eat hamburgers, hotdogs, bbq chicken, pasta salad, baked beans, chips, cookies, soda and water, in the Giant Pavilion Area. After you eat and mingle in the picnic area, you may go below to seats along the First base line in sections 117, 118, and 119 to enjoy the game, going back and forth as many times as you would like. The picnic area will remain open well after the food lines close at 2pm.





Tickets are $30 for Adults

$20 for Kids





Head count and total dollar amount for you party are due by Wednesday, JULY 17th.