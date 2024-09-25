Garba Night-5th Oct,2024(7pm-10pm)-Beacon Park School - Volunteers Special

Celebrate the spirit of Navratri at our Raas Garba night. Put on your traditional best and revel in the joy of this vibrant festival. Embrace the lively atmosphere, dance to beats of Garba, and make memories to last a lifetime.
Please note: By participating in the Sabha Durga Puja 2024 event/s, the participants agree that their photos/videos may be used for SABHA media communications and promotions. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be excluded.
Celebrate the spirit of Navratri at our Raas Garba night. Put on your traditional best and revel in the joy of this vibrant festival. Embrace the lively atmosphere, dance to beats of Garba, and make memories to last a lifetime.
Please note: By participating in the Sabha Durga Puja 2024 event/s, the participants agree that their photos/videos may be used for SABHA media communications and promotions. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be excluded.
Please Donate $51, select 2 or more for higher donation
$51
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!