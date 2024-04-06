NTMTA 2024 Spring Festival Registration TESTING

Festival Date: April 27, 2024

Registration Deadline: April 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.

Location: Community North Baptist Church, 2500 Community Avenue, McKinney, TX 75071

Student Fee: $15 per student

Festival Chair: Elizabeth Stevens, [email protected]





Please complete this form for each student.

Please read all “General Guidelines for Festivals” in the Yearboook.

Participants must be currently studying with an active NTMTA member in good standing. EACH NTMTA MEMBER WHO REGISTERS STUDENTS MUST MONITOR. If you cannot monitor, call the Festival Chair for alternative service opportunities or find a teacher to monitor for you and let the chair know.





Festival Repertoire Requirements for pianist, instrumentalists, and vocalists:

All solo, published repertoire in any genre are acceptable, including pre-reading. No exercises are permitted.





Memorization is required for pianists and vocalists, but not for instrumentalists.

POLICY NOTE: All music must be in accordance with federal copyright laws. No photocopies will be allowed. Music purchased, downloaded, and printed from the internet may be used in a festival ONLY if the music for the judge has a cover sheet or other authorization showing that the music was legally purchased and printed. Proof of authorization and legal use of the music show that there is no infringement of copyright laws. If the teacher's name is on the music, the name should be hidden and replaced with the teacher's assigned festival number. A copy of the Event Copyright form must be signed and included with the critique sheet and music. The Event Copyright form can be found in the NTMTA yearbook or website. Contact the Festival Chair with any questions.

Festival registration payment is due no later than the Monday after registration closes. Failure to provide payment by this date will result in the teacher's students' registration being cancelled and the students will not perform in the festival.



