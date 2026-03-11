Cultural Council Of Greater Jacksonville Inc

Hosted by

Cultural Council Of Greater Jacksonville Inc

About this event

49th Annual Arts Awards Sponsorships

323 E Bay St

Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA

Visionary Partner
$10,000
  • 10 VIP Tickets
  • Exclusive VIP area for Guests

Your VIP experience kicks off early — join us for an exclusive pre-party from 5:30–6:30 PM to meet the awardees, enjoy elevated bites and drinks, and take part in special activations before the night unfolds. Then get ready for a neon-lit celebration with all-inclusive food, an open bar, valet, and dancing — plus entry to the after-party concert at Decca Live (cash bar). This is a night you won't forget.

  • On-stage Award Hand-off
  • On-stage Partner Recognition
  • Website logo inclusion
  • Event Recognition
    • Digital logo
    • E-program Full Page Ad
  • Digital Logo Promotion (Over 5,500 Impressions)
    • 3X Pre-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn)
    • 1X Post-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn, E-news)
Award Partner
$5,000
  • 8 VIP Tickets
  • Exclusive VIP area for Guests

Your VIP experience kicks off early — join us for an exclusive pre-party from 5:30–6:30 PM to meet the awardees, enjoy elevated bites and drinks, and take part in special activations before the night unfolds. Then get ready for a neon-lit celebration with all-inclusive food, an open bar, valet, and dancing — plus entry to the after-party concert at Decca Live (cash bar). This is a night you won't forget.

  • On-stage Award Hand-off
  • On-stage Partner Recognition
  • Website logo inclusion
  • Event Recognition
    • Digital logo
    • E-program 1/2-page ad
  • Digital Logo Promotion (Over 5,000 Impressions)
    • 2X Pre-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn)
    • 1X Post-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn, E-news)
Patron Partner
$2,500
  • 6 VIP Tickets

Your VIP experience kicks off early — join us for an exclusive pre-party from 5:30–6:30 PM to meet the awardees, enjoy elevated bites and drinks, and take part in special activations before the night unfolds. Then get ready for a neon-lit celebration with all-inclusive food, an open bar, valet, and dancing — plus entry to the after-party concert at Decca Live (cash bar). This is a night you won't forget.

  • Website logo inclusion
  • Event Recognition
    • Digital logo
    • E-program 1/4-page ad
  • Digital Logo Promotion (Over 3,800 Impressions)
    • 1X Pre-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn)
    • 1X Post-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn, E-news)
Advocate Partner
$1,500
  • 4 VIP Tickets

Your VIP experience kicks off early — join us for an exclusive pre-party from 5:30–6:30 PM to meet the awardees, enjoy elevated bites and drinks, and take part in special activations before the night unfolds. Then get ready for a neon-lit celebration with all-inclusive food, an open bar, valet, and dancing — plus entry to the after-party concert at Decca Live (cash bar). This is a night you won't forget.

  • Website logo inclusion
  • Event Recognition
    • Digital logo
    • E-program 1/4-page ad
  • Digital Logo Promotion
    • 1X Post-event: (IG, FB, LinkedIn, E-news)
Award Sponsor Split
$4,000
Award Sponsor Split 2
$1,000

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