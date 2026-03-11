49th Annual Arts Awards Sponsorships

10 VIP Tickets

Exclusive VIP area for Guests

Your VIP experience kicks off early — join us for an exclusive pre-party from 5:30–6:30 PM to meet the awardees, enjoy elevated bites and drinks, and take part in special activations before the night unfolds. Then get ready for a neon-lit celebration with all-inclusive food, an open bar, valet, and dancing — plus entry to the after-party concert at Decca Live (cash bar). This is a night you won't forget.