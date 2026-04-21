BNS Family Reunion

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BNS Family Reunion

About this event

49th Annual BNS Family Reunion

1700 Coliseum Dr

Hampton, VA 23666, USA

Adults (77 & wiser)
Free
Adults (65 -76) *Early Registration Pricing*
$95
Available until Jul 17

Early bird registration through July 17th, 2026. After that, registration fee will go up $30 each ticket.

Adults (13-64) *Early Registration Pricing*
$105
Available until Jul 17

Early bird registration through July 17th, 2025. After that, registration fee will go up $30 each ticket.

Children (5-12) *Early Registration Pricing*
$55
Available until Jul 17

Early bird registration through July 17th, 2025. After that, registration fee will go up $30 each ticket.

Children (0-4)
Free
*After July 17th* Adults (65 -76)
$125

Reunion registration fee after July 17th.

*After July 17th* Adults (13-64)
$135

Reunion registration fee after July 17th

*After July 17th* Children (5-12)
$85

Reunion registration fee after July 17th

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