49th Annual EBIIAA Golf Tournament

About this event
This ticket is for dinner after the round of golf. Dinner starts at approximately 6:30pm.
Sponsor a hole with a sign on the course. Does not including golfing or meals.
Single golfer, includes lunch and dinner. No event sponsorship
Tabling on Course & Hole Sponsor Signage (max 3 lunches included, dinner NOT included) A table and 2 chairs are provided.
Golf for 4 people, includes lunch and dinner. No event sponsorship.
Golf for 4 people and includes a hole sponsor sign on the course. Also includes lunch and dinner for the golfers.
Golf for 4 people and includes the following: A hole sponsor sign on the course, Table and 2 chairs at the hole, Lunch and dinner for the golfers, and Lunch for up to 3 people working the table at the hole.
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