East Bay Independent Insurance Agents Association

Hosted by

East Bay Independent Insurance Agents Association

About this event

49th Annual EBIIAA Golf Tournament

10 Golf Course Dr

Berkeley, CA 94708, USA

Dinner Only
$50

This ticket is for dinner after the round of golf. Dinner starts at approximately 6:30pm.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a hole with a sign on the course. Does not including golfing or meals.

Single golfer
$175

Single golfer, includes lunch and dinner. No event sponsorship

Tabling on the course (Sponsorship)
$350

Tabling on Course & Hole Sponsor Signage (max 3 lunches included, dinner NOT included) A table and 2 chairs are provided.

Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf for 4 people, includes lunch and dinner. No event sponsorship.

Foursome with hole sponsor sign
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf for 4 people and includes a hole sponsor sign on the course. Also includes lunch and dinner for the golfers.

Foursome with hole sponsor sign & tabling on course
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf for 4 people and includes the following: A hole sponsor sign on the course, Table and 2 chairs at the hole, Lunch and dinner for the golfers, and Lunch for up to 3 people working the table at the hole.

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