Twin Cities Vizsla Club New Membership Application
Individual Regular Membership
$20
No expiration
Regular membership is open to all persons eighteen years of age or older who are in good standing with the American Kennel Club (AKC) and who subscribe to the purposes of this club. This member level is available to individuals who are able to attend Club meetings and retain this level based on good standing with the AKC and the Club.
For more information, please visit https://tcvc.org/about-us/become-a-member/
Individual Associate Membership
$20
No expiration
Associate membership is open to all persons eighteen years of age or older who are in good standing with the American Kennel Club and who subscribe to the purposes of this club. This membership level is for persons who cannot attend meetings on a regular basis.
For more information, please visit https://tcvc.org/about-us/become-a-member/
Individual Junior Membership
$10
No expiration
Junior membership is open to all persons less than eighteen years of age who are in good standing with the American Kennel Club and subscribe to the purposes of this club.
For more information, please visit https://tcvc.org/about-us/become-a-member/
Regular Household Membership
$25
No expiration
Family membership, also known as a household membership, is open to households that have two adult TCVC members. This option has both applicants hold Regular status.
For more information, please visit https://tcvc.org/about-us/become-a-member/
Associate Household Membership
$25
No expiration
Family membership, also known as a household membership, is open to households that have two adult TCVC members This option has both applicants hold Associate status.
For more information, please visit https://tcvc.org/about-us/become-a-member/
Dual Household Membership
$25
No expiration
Family membership, also known as a household membership, is open to households that have two adult TCVC members This option has one applicant hold Regular status and the other applicant hold Associate status.
For more information, please visit https://tcvc.org/about-us/become-a-member/
Add a donation for Twin Cities Vizsla Club
