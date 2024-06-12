Spirit in the Wilderness Church Silent Charity Auction for Vacation Experiences

Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort. Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks. Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex. Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney Resort. Delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages. Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family. Make yourself at home in light-flooded interiors and open-concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each have their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your balcony overlooking the fairway.

