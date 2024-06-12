Spirit in the Wilderness Church Silent Charity Auction for Vacation Experiences
Oceanfront Siesta
$2,400
Starting bid
Oceanfront bliss beckons at your choice of five-star, all-inclusive luxury resort in Banderas Bay, Mexico.
Stroll soft sands with beach access and indulge in resort pools, on-site dining, and beach activities.
Escape to paradise with all-inclusive amenities, nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room service included.
Discover Mexican resort luxury at its finest at Marival Resorts. Paradise awaits whether you’re seeking an adults-only retreat or adventure-filled all-inclusive getaway. Breathtaking oceanfront backdrops pair with unmissable Mexican destinations and upscale amenities for a taste of VIP living tailored to you.
Escape the every day in an all-inclusive Mexican paradise perched between jungle and sea. Oceanfront luxury awaits with your choice of the breathtaking adults-only Marival Armony Luxury Resort or the AAA Four-Diamond Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and World Spa.
Make yourself at home in a beautiful standard room or one-bedroom residence boasting a gorgeous private balcony. Sink into sumptuous King or two Double beds paired with an opulent en-suite bathroom. Embrace VIP treatment with complimentary nightly turndowns and a minibar or welcome hamper.
Disney World Wonder
$4,800
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.
Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks.
Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.
Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney Resort. Delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages.
Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family.
Make yourself at home in light-flooded interiors and open-concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each have their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your balcony overlooking the fairway.
Timeless Tuscany
$6,800
Starting bid
Step into a timeless Tuscan dream with a seven-night stay in one of five centuries-old villas in the Cortona hillside.
Discover the region’s culinary pleasures with a private winery tour, tasting, and cooking class included for all guests.
Discover charming medieval towns and renowned works of art with a bespoke itinerary crafted by your travel experts.
Sweeping vineyards, rolling hills, and picturesque medieval towns set the romantic backdrop for Italy’s famed Tuscany region. With a rich history spanning Roman and Renaissance, this breathtaking region weaves together some of Europe’s finest art, culture, and cuisine with a love of life’s simplest pleasures.
Experience the art of Tuscan living the moment you set foot in your historic Italian villa. Nestled in the rolling hills of Cortona and surrounded by the sweet smell of cypress trees, your Tuscan retreat features a rich blend of rustic tradition and contemporary luxury. Arched windows, cathedral wood ceilings, and centuries-old stonework capture an elegant simplicity that is carried over into four stunning bedrooms.
Outside, winding gardens and sun-dappled courtyards give out over the sweeping hills and valleys, inviting afternoons of alfresco dining and refreshing dips in the sparkling waters of the private pool. For a true taste of Tuscany, explore the region’s culinary treasures with a private winery-tasting tour and lunch. Then, discover a world of gourmet flavor with a private cooking class and dinner, all included in your stay.
