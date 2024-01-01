Gravestone Interpretation & Cleaning Workshop

Sunday, May 19, 1 - 3:00 pm | $5 suggested donation; free for ABGA members.

Join Ruth Shapleigh Brown of the CT Gravestone Network to learn more about preserving colonial gravestones and interpreting their history. Learn about how the symbolism and iconography changed over time and how to interpret spelling and language. Watch a demonstration on how to gently clean gravestones with tips and tricks on how to photograph them. Training and cleaning materials supplied.