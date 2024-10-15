TRAC-KC

Hosted by

TRAC-KC

About this event

Winter 2024-2025 Classes and Activities

Early Winter Life Skills Classes (Workplace Skills) item
Early Winter Life Skills Classes (Workplace Skills)
$120
January 2, 2025 - January 23, 2025; (4 sessions); 6:30pm-8:00pm Church of the Resurrection, OP 8412 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66212; This class will cover job seeking (applications, resumes, references), on-the-job skills (behavior, attire, requesting assistance,) and earnings; Makeup date: February 6th (in event of class cancellation, due to inclement weather, etc.)
Late Winter Life Skills Classes (Money Management) item
Late Winter Life Skills Classes (Money Management)
$150
February 13, 2025 - March 13, 2025; (5 sessions); 6:30pm-8:00pm Church of the Resurrection, OP 8412 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66212; Topics covered will include: forms of payment, spending, banking, budgeting, taxes. Make-up Date: March 27th (in event of class cancellation, due to inclement weather, etc.)
Seussical the Musical item
Seussical the Musical
$35
Sunday, December 8, 2025; Production begins at 2pm; Meet at 1:30; Show runs about 2 1/2 hours; Theater in the Park Indoor/Arts & Heritage Center 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212
Bowl in the New Year! item
Bowl in the New Year!
$35
Sunday, January 12, 2025; 2pm-4pm Park Lanes 7701 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Includes shoe rental; Please bring money for food & beverages, if desired.
Murder at the Pizzeria (Dinner & Mystery Game) item
Murder at the Pizzeria (Dinner & Mystery Game)
Free
THIS EVENT IS FULL and not accepting registrations.
Game Day item
Game Day
$30
Sunday, February 23, 2025; 2pm-4pm; Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th St Overland Park, KS 66212; Games, drinks, & snacks provided! PARTICIPANTS MAY BRING GAMES, AS WELL!!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!