Waitlist (1) - JCNC Hindi Shala Registration 2024-25

Jai Jinendra!

Thank you for your interest in Pathshala programs at JCNC.





JCNC Pathshala is now accepting enrollments for the Jain Shala, Jain Sutra Shala, Gujarati Shala, Hindi Shala, SAT and Jain Music for the academic year 2024-2025.





Before you register, please refer to the JCNC Shala registration information.





Please fill out the registration form separately for each child. You will also need to register separately for each class per shala program you intend to enroll your child.





Note for this academic year -

Jain Shala - in-person on every Sunday at JCNC center as per the schedule in JCNC Shala calendar.

Gujarati/Hindi Shala - in-person on every Sunday at JCNC center as per the schedule in JCNC Shala calendar.

Jain Music classes - in-person on every Monday at JCNC center as per the schedule

SAT class - in-person on every Sunday at JCNC center as per the schedule

Jain Sutra Shala - online 3-days a week.





You will receive further information regarding first day of class, book distribution and class groups/communications during the week before the first day of Shala.





Please email [email protected] for any questions/concerns regarding Shala registration.





Regards,

JCNC Education Team