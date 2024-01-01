Kundalini Yoga | Fountain of You[th] RSVP 🧘‍♀️🧘🏽‍♂️

What is Kundalini Yoga?





Kundalini Yoga is a special practice for balancing the nervous system. It improves brain function, regulates hormones and results in better mood, improved breathing and sleep.





In this practice, we use intentional breath, visualization and movement to stimulate the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and electric signals up and down the spine. It is less about strength and flexibility (which are normally the goals of popular yoga styles) because the focus here is on the stimulation of the spine.





What to expect

Workshop-style discussion of basic principles

Pranayama breathing techniques

Dynamic and static postures

Visualization and meditation for deep awareness

Nutritional keys for over-worked nervous system

At the end of class, you will breathe better, think better, feel better.





Childcare





This session is for us -- parents! We would hate it if childcare arrangements stood in the way of you treating yourself to this wonderful self-care experience. If you aren't able to make other arrangements, we will have Ms. Zahava there to be with the little ones during the workshop.





Proceeds from the workshop donations will go toward covering childcare costs.





Pay What You Wish

As a special offering and in the spirit of yoga, we wish to to make this program accessible to all. Please take what you need and pay it forward if you can. [Class value $30]





Bring your yoga mat, water bottle, and wear comfortable clothing.





About Berlin

Berlin is a certified Kundalini and Yin Yoga instructor. Her background in psychology and nutrition inform her approach to the unification of the body with the mind. As a parent herself, she has experience navigating the often-overlooked space of self-care and self-nurture. Berlin is excited to share this practice with those who are new to Kundalini yoga, as this practice will open the door to a fast-tracked transformation of personal reality.





Please feel free to reach out to Berlin via IG @berlinbkr with any questions.