Missoula Bowling Fundraiser

Here is your chance to make a huge difference in the lives of many! Gates of Hope Ministries (GOH) exists to bring free quality counseling to the victims of any level of sexual abuse.

Every ticket purchased and every donation, big or small, is valuable in the hands of Jesus. Today your entry into our bowling fundraiser adds $7.50 to help us reach our goal. Your prayer support, and your presence at our bowling event are very appreciated. To those of you who want to support us with a donation, we have made that possible during your checkout process. We appreciate you sharing about our important ministry and have a Visa gift card for whoever brings in the most donations. So be on the lookout for an email that will help with convenient links to share with those who would like to sponsor your bowling fundraiser. I have attached a printable form For your convenience.Together we can help Gates of Hope Ministries reach victims of sexual abuse with free counseling. Men, Women, and older children are invited to receive 9 weeks of free counseling. We also offer free counseling and support for men and women who have an abortion as a part of their story. Whether it’s been 1 day or decades, we see significant healing in both areas that we counsel. Gates of Hope brings trained Pastors, Counselors, Life Coaches, and Chaplains together to bring quality Christian counseling to those in need. As a registered 501C3 nonprofit, all donations are tax deductible. Check out their website for more information. https://www.gatesofhopemt.com











