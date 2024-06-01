2024 BMHSAA "Across the Years" Reunion Fundraiser

B rien McMahon High School Alumni Association's

"Across the Years" Reunion Fundraiser

ALL Classes…and BMHS Supporters Invited!! (Must be over 21)

to Benefit the BMHS Alumni Association Scholarship Fund

This will be our MAJOR Fundraiser for this year

PLEASE SUPPORT THIS EVENT & BMHSAA





O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant - Norwalk, CT

Saturday, June 1, 2024

7:00pm – 11:00pm - Tickets: $35 person

(Payments via Zeffy or by check payable to: BMHSAA

and mailed to: BMHSAA c/o Leslie Lajoie, 12 Keith St. #1, Norwalk CT 06854)



Ticket Includes Two Drinks, Assorted Appetizers & Dessert,

Music, Dancing & More!

Great Raffle as well!!

Come see old friends…and make new ones!

For more information/questions:

Contact: Leslie – [email protected]

**The Class with the most attendees will have one of this year’s

BMHSAA Scholarships awarded in their honor!





We need Raffle Prizes too! If you’d like to donate a raffle prize, please email to let us know!! [email protected] (Leslie Keller Lajoie)





If you are unable to attend this event,

please consider making a donation to help support BMHSAA!