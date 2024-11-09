Breakfast With Santa 2024

This Ticket will allow any children 11 years and younger to get a Free Breakfast, a visit with Santa, A gift from Santa and some holiday crafts for FREE! Limited to the first 100 children
Adults (non veterans) & Children 12 & up
$5
This ticket is for any Adult who wishes to attend along with any children 12 and up who would like to purchase a breakfast. ** ALL proceeds from these events help us provide future events for the community and Veterans***
Veterans Breakfast
Free
Any Veteran registered for this event will receive a FREE breakfast! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE
